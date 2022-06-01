OREGON -- Fort Atkinson freshman Jack Kammer shot 87 to end his season at Wednesday's WIAA Division 1 boys golf sectional at The Legend at Bergamont.
Kammer finished tied for 36th, shooting 44 on the front nine and 43 on the back nine.
"Jack hit some amazing shots and overall played some solid golf," Fort Atkinson boys golf coach Matt Reel said. "He hits the ball so far off the tee that any miss can find some challenging positions. He lost a few drives this afternoon that cost him a few shots.
"He had a huge gallery, which says a lot about his character and qualities as a good teammate, and good friend to all."
Fort's program is well-positioned for the future with freshmen Kellan Jacobson and Mason Burke plus sophomore Ethan Brown returning next year along with Kammer. Senior captain Brayden Brown will graduate.
"The season didn't end the way we wanted," Reel said. "We had a lot of expectations that fell short. The silver lining is that it is going to bring us back hungrier than ever to succeed at the highest level.
"Brayden Brown will be hard to replace. He was an excellent leader and his presence will be deeply missed."
Scores at the top of the leaderboard were low as golfers took advance of ideal conditions in a make-it-or-break-it scenario.
DeForest freshman Lincoln Hottmann fired a 1-under 71 to win medalist honors by a shot, leading the Norskies to the team title with a score of 308. Janesville Craig (310) held off Milton (313) for the final term berth to next week's state tournament.
Beloit Memorial junior Kai Wong (72), Milton sophomore Brett Wieland (74) and Madison La Follette sophomore Will Arkin (75) qualified as individuals.
At The Legend at Bergamont, Oregon, par 72
Team scores—DeForest 308; Janesville Craig 310; Milton 313; Beloit Memorial 319; Sun Prairie 324; Monona Grove 333; Stoughton 337; Mukwonago 340.
Top five individuals—1, Lincoln Hoffmann, D, 71; 2 (tie), Easton Haworth, JC, and Kai Wong, BM, 72; 4, Brett Wieland, Mil, 74; 5, Will Arkin, ML, 75.
