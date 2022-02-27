ELKHORN -- The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team ended its season with a seventh-place finish at Friday's WIAA Division 2 sectional at Elkhorn High School.
J/C scored 118.325 points. The team scored 31.125 in balance beam, 29.25 in floor exercise, 32.875 in vault and 25.075 in uneven bars.
"We put up our best vault score of the season and came close to our best beam score," Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics coach Kayla Miller said. "The girls have worked so hard on the beam trying to minimize the number of falls and we did just that.
"I am proud of all the girls this season, and I can't wait to see what comes in the future for this team."
J/C senior Eden Harstford was 20th in the all-around competition with a mark of 31.2, scoring 8.5 in vault (good for ninth place), 7.65 in floor exercise, 7.7 in balance beam and 7.35 in uneven bars.
Junior Alex Ostopowicz scored 29.675 in the all-around. She scored 8.2 in vault, 7.6 in floor exercise, 7.0 in balance beam and 6.875 in uneven bars.
Junior Reagan Kopelke scored 28.6 in the all-around. She had an 8.25 in vault, 7.875 in balance beam, 6.925 in floor exercise and 5.55 in uneven bars.
Sophomore Summer Huebel was tied for 10th in the balance beam with a score of 8.35.
WHIPPETS PLACE 8TH
Whitewater's gymnastics team scored 109.95 points to finish eighth, including a score of 30.55 in vault and 29.175 in floor exercise.
Whippets junior Halee Peters was 14th in the all-around with a score of 32.2. Peters scored 8.25 in balance beam, 8.2 in vault, 8.025 in floor exercise and 7.725 in uneven bars.
Team scores: Mount Horeb 143.1, Elkhorn 136.325, Baraboo 130.925, Sauk Prairie 130.875, Monona Grove 129.3, Waterford 122.925, Jefferson/Cambridge 118.325, Whitewater 109.95.
