The WIAA released its 2019 Boys Soccer Tournament bracket Tuesday.
Fort Atkinson earned a No. 11 seed and will take on No. 6 seeded Union Grove in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday in Union Grove.
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle are slotted as the No. 10 seed in the same sectional as Fort Atkinson. East Troy/Palmyra will play No. 7 seeded DeForest in Sun Prairie Tuesday. All games in the sectional are slated for 7 p.m.
Elkhorn Area comes in as the No. 1 seed in the sectional.
Jefferson will host Rock Valley Conference foe Whitewater in a WIAA Division 3 regional game in Jefferson Thursday at 4 p.m. The two teams tied 3-3 in conference play earlier in the season on Oct. 7 in Whitewater.
Cambridge/Deerfield is seeded ninth in the same sectional as the Whippets and Eagles. United will take on Sugar River in a regional game Thursday at Redden Park at 7 p.m. Cambridge/Deerfield comes in at the No. 9 seed, while Sugar River will play as the No. 8 seed.
McFarland is the top-seeded team in the sectional.
United would meet with the Spartans in the regional final Oct. 26 if both respective teams earn wins in the regional semifinal.
Lakeside Lutheran (No. 16 seed) will take on Delafield/Saint John’s NW Military Academy (No. 17 seed) in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday at Lakeside Lutheran at 4 p.m. The winner will get hosted by top-seeded Central Christian on Thursday.
Lake Mills comes in the sectional with rival Lakeside as the No. 2 seed. The L-Cats open up play with a regional semifinal Thursday at 7 p.m. Lake Mills will play the winner of Madison Country Day/Abundant Life Christian/Saint Ambrose Academy (No. 18 seed) and Campbellsport (No. 15 seed).
