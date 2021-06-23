WALWORTH — Claire Beck had a message for Eden Dempsey.
It came before a two-out, bases-loaded at-bat in the waning innings of a sectional final game.
Dempsey doesn't quite remember what her teammate told her, but she will remember what happened next forever.
Dempsey launched a go-ahead and eventual game-winning grand slam in the sixth inning to lift the Jefferson softball team to a 6-2 WIAA Division 2 sectional final win over Mount Horeb Wednesday at Big Foot High School.
"Once I step in the box I kind of hear everybody and I registered it (Beck's message) a little bit, but I try to enter my own little world," Dempsey said.
"A lot of us we strive for those moments and we want to be in those situations where it's stressful for all of us. Sometimes you just need that one little push to get ahead. I was just trying to perform for the team and score at least a run or two. I guess I exceeded those expectations a bit."
Dempsey's homer gave the Eagles (26-0) a 5-2 lead and Jefferson didn't look back the final inning and a half, retiring six of the final seven Mount Horeb batters.
"Proud of these kids, talk about resilient," Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. "We weren't hitting the ball early, they got the lead on us. We didn't give up. They believed in each other. I believed Eden was going to hit that home run, I really did. Every one of these kids has stepped up."
The Eagles trailed 2-1 heading into the top of the sixth inning, with their only running come from an error in the third.
With one out in the sixth, Lindsey Krause drew a walk and Lily Fairfield singled on a bunt to make it runners on first and second. Savannah Serdynski hit into a fielder's choice, as the Vikings opted to get the out at third.
With two outs, Brittney Mengel singled on a line drive to left field to set up Dempsey's moment.
With a 0-1 count, Dempsey got hold of a pitch from Mount Horeb's Lucy Dahlk, sending the ball to deep center field.
The homer sent the Jefferson bench into a frenzy when Dempsey reached home base and gave the Eagles a 5-2 advantage.
"I would want her up there, I would want a number of players up there because I believe in all of them," Peterson said. "She has just come through this year in huge spots. I just had a feeling she was going to get a hold of one, I really did. It was her third time through, I just had a feeling she was going to crush one. It was a no-doubter."
Dahlk doubled to start off the bottom of the sixth, but Beck — who tossed a complete-game on the mound for Jefferson — struckout, grounded out and popped up the next three batters to keep the lead at three.
"We tried to keep our feet grounded after that moment," Dempsey said. "We tried to use that as momentum."
Abby Helmink singled in Aidyn Messmann for some insurance in the top of the seventh inning. Julia Ball set up the run with a sacrifice bunt.
"Huge base hit by Abby," Peterson said. "That was huge. The kids in the bottom of the order know their role."
It was three-up, three-down for Beck and the Eagle defense in the bottom of the seventh as a celebration started in the circle as soon as the final out was recorded.
Beck allowed seven hits and two earned runs in her seven innings of work, while also striking out six batters.
Dempsey collected all four of her game-high RBIs off the grand slam. Serdynski scored twice in the victory.
Jefferson will play in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
It's the third time the Eagles have reached the state tournament. Jefferson lost opening-round games in both 1992 and 1993. This year, they're hoping for two wins.
"I'm so proud and happy for them to have this experience," Peterson said.
"I want them to enjoy it and soak it in."
JEFFERSON 6, MOUNT HOREB 2
Jefferson 001 004 1 — 6 8 0
Mount Horeb 001 010 0 — 2 7 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Beck (W; 7-7-2-2-6-0); MH: Dahlk (L; 7-8-6-5-5-5).
Leading hitters — J: Dempsey (HR), Messmann 2x3 (2 2B), Helmink 2x3; MH: Mueller 2x3 (HR), Rumler (2B), Dahlk 2x3 (2B).
