JEFFERSON -- The Eagles' previous three trips to the state tournament have resulted in one-and-done's.
This year's crew is dead set on changing that. And in a big way.
The Jefferson softball team will make its fourth WIAA Division 2 State Tournament appearance on Friday when they face Wisconsin Lutheran at approximately 4:30 p.m. at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
The top-seeded Eagles enter the big dance with a record of 25-2. Fourth-seeded Wisco -- playing at state for the first time in program history -- is 20-3.
Second-seeded Freedom (28-2) faces third-seeded New London (23-4) in the first state semi Friday at 2:30 p.m. The winners face off in Saturday's championship game, which is slated for 4 p.m. and also at Goodman Diamond.
Jefferson plowed through Rock Valley foes Evansville and Edgerton to win the regional title. The Eagles then fended off Turner in the sectional semifinals before topping Mount Horeb 5-0 on the strength of freshman Aeryn Messmann's no-hitter on Thursday, June 2.
The Eagles fell 4-3 in a tight contest to eventual champion Catholic Memorial last season. Jefferson had the tying and go-ahead run in scoring position when Abby Smith recorded a strikeout to end it.
The Eagles spent 2022 with a large target squarely on their backs. Despite losing pitcher Clare Beck, slugger Eden Dempsey and No. 2 hitter Brittney Mengel from a team that went 26-1 in 2021, Jefferson's relatively youthful roster showed time after time the stage was not too bright.
Aeryn Messmann: It's just amazing having her as my sister back there and working with her. This is the one chance I get to work with her. It's amazing.
It's definitely going to be exciting. The scales are going to be set high for us. We have to go in there and take care of business. We know we can do this.
Savannah Serdynski: Our biggest difference is this group of girls really meshed together and played as one. I loved last year's team and I love this year's team. This year we are closer together. As seniors, we knew we were going to have a younger team so we needed to get our freshmen involved. We did that, which has really helped us. As a captain, I've focused on ways to get our team to mesh together. It is important because it helps with our team bonding and chemistry on the field.
Being in that role to me, my job is to get on right away and trust my teammates to move me. If I steal, I steal. Otherwise I trust them to move me. My only concern is getting on that first at bat. If I strikeout in another at bat, it's ok because I know I was already on that first at bat. I can then communicate to my team what the pitcher is throwing and exactly what is going on with her.
All I have to say is to stay relaxed and have fun with it. It's an opportunity that's really great to be in. It's an opportunity not everyone can get to. Just stay relaxed and have fun with it. we'll play together and it'll be fun.
It's amazing. I love our freshmen and I love our underclassmen. We've really bonded with them. That's one of my main goals as a captain is to bond with them. I could not have been more proud and more happy with the freshmen and underclassmen we have on this team. When this years' seniors leave, they will take over and do amazing just as they are now.
Mark Peterson: The senior leadership has accepted the younger kids and the younger kids look up to them. They respect them and know they know what it takes to get it done. The senior leadership is huge. All year we've talked about being a team and doing your role. You never know when your role is going to change or when you're going to get an opportunity. No matter what it's all 12 of us are a part of this. We wouldn't be here without all 12 kids. The senior leadership and the young kids buying in has been key. The sophomores and juniors have bought in too. It's just great team camaraderie. I couldn't be more proud of how they have come together.
Julia Ball: I definitely think we are going to come back there with our mindset even stronger than before because we want to obviously do even better than last year. I think we definitely can.
Take it in and take in every moment. Just do your best.
Aidyn Messmann: We just have to go in confident. We've been there before and know what it's like. Depending on who we play, they may not have been there before. Going in there with a bunch of confidence will be important.
It's just like any other game even though the outcome can be either super good or super bad. Go in with confidence. There's going to be a lot of people there. The energy is what makes us do better I feel. It's a super exciting environment. You just have to go out there confident.
Aidyn messmann: It's super exciting and it's something not a lot of people get to do. It's cool and unique. After games when we have a victory we know were sisters, we're more than teammates. Our bond is more than any other person. That helps a lot. I catch her a lot so I know her pitches. Our bond is very strong.
