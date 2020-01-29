JEFFERSON — The state of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is strong, connecting the business community to residents and boosting Jefferson’s presence throughout the area.
Giving her “State of the Chamber” address on the occasion of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet, incoming chamber President Denise Wild conveyed a sense of optimism and community spirit.
Introducing herself, Wild said she serves as vice president and senior loan officer at County-City Credit Union.
“I began working in the financial industry when I was a sophomore in high school,” Wild said. “After college, I continued advancing in my financial career and have continued for over 40 years.
“Tom Pinnow hired me at County-City Credit Union in 2010 and Beth Krahn, our current president, is leading us forward into a new future at County-City,” Wild said.
A primary part of her job at County-City is that of a lender, the incoming chamber president said.
“If there are any other lenders in the room, you are aware that when we analyze a member for a loan, we use the ‘5 Cs of Credit’ to make a sound decision for creditworthiness,” then explaining those “5 Cs”:
First comes “character,” reflected by the borrower’s credit history.
Second comes “capacity,” the borrower’s debt-to-income ratio.
Third comes “collateral,” an asset that can act as security of a loan.
Fourth comes “capital,” the amount of money a borrower has.
And fifth comes “condition,” the purpose of the loan, the amount involved and the prevailing interest rate.
“These guidelines help us as lenders make good lending decisions, and furthermore they make us successful in our business,” Wild said.
Wild said she decided to analyze the chamber as she would a prospective borrower.
“The first C would relate directly to you: you as a ‘company’ or business or organization,” Wild said. “Without all of you, the chamber would not exist. We need your support to thrive. We appreciate your participation in the chamber, whether it be monetarily, through volunteerism, or through positive input and constructive ideas to improve all the things we are currently doing to make your company great,” Wild said.
Addressing the second “C,” Wild defined “community” as the feeling that members have of belonging, the feeling that the members matter to one another and to the group and a shared faith that their needs will be met through their commitment to be together.
“The sense of community is very strong here in Jefferson. I noticed this almost immediately upon coming here,” she said.
“This community rallies around people in need,” Wild noted. “As Henry Ford has said, ‘Coming together is a beginning; staying together is progress, and working together is success.’”
Third, she addressed the ideal of commitment.
“The Jefferson chamber has had the good fortune of having wonderfully committed leadership, both past and present,” Wild said.
“The current board is an outstanding group of individuals to work with. They give of their time and talents freely and work very hard behind the scenes to deliver opportunities for your businesses,” she said. “They are committed to helping Jefferson businesses grow and prosper.”
With Pinnow stepping up as executive director, the chamber has committed and visionary leadership going into the future, Wild suggested.
“We anticipate great things happening in 2020,” she said.
“The chamber is also committed to you, its members,” she continued. “Together, we hope that we can form a great partnership for a prosperous future for your business.”
Fourth, Wild addressed the idea of “core values,” which she defined as the fundamental beliefs of an organization. These underlie how the organization works, how members interact with each other, and which strategies it employs to fulfill our mission.
“The chamber’s mission statement is to encourage a culture of success for businesses by promoting and supporting economic and business development in our community,” Wild said.
“The chamber of commerce is passionate about helping your business be the best it can be,” she said. “I believe that we are innovative and look for new ways to solve problems. I believe we respect and embrace each other’s differences so that we may enrich the well-being of everyone.”
Wild said the fifth “C” word she would use to evaluate the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce would be “challenge.”
“I would like to challenge each of you to continue to make the chamber successful,” she said. “Take the time to help as a chamber volunteer in 2020. Challenge yourself to take part in chamber-sponsored events. Challenge yourself to participate in our ‘Business after 5’ events to network with others. Challenge yourself to take a board position and make a difference in your community.”
She rounded out her remarks by sharing a well-known analogy about a “starfish thrower.”
Coming upon a bunch of starfish beached above high tide, the individual in this story starts throwing them back into the ocean where they can thrive.
Asked why he was doing that and what difference he thought he’d make when the entire beach was littered with starfish and he couldn’t hope to get them all, the individual in the story responds, “It made a difference to this one.”
And if we all become starfish throwers, what a difference we could make together, Wild suggested.
