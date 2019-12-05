CAMBRIDGE — Olivia Williams, daughter of Greg and Dawn Williams of Cambridge, has been chosen as her school’s Good Citizen for this year. This selection is based on the values of dependability, service, leadership and scholarship.
Olivia has been a leader throughout her high school life. Presently she is president of the National Honor Society and was chosen as the Badger Girls State delegate her junior year where she was elected to the State Assembly. She was president of her class one year and vice president for two years. In athletics, Olivia was captain of her cross country team this year as well as 2nd Team All-Conference. In basketball, she was captain and MVP in 2019. And in Track and Field she was also captain in 2019. She literally leads the marching band in her position as drum major.
Olivia has earned 200 volunteer hours and will wear a silver cord recognizing that distinction at graduation. Her many volunteer activities include helping with the Red Cross Blood Drive, food drives, Christmas present distribution and many fundraising activities. She also has worked with younger students in elementary and middle schools.
Ranked first in her class, Olivia has maintained her high grade point average while taking Advanced Placement courses in chemistry, biology, psychology, spanish and calculus. One of her teachers commented, “Her flare for writing, communicating, research and creativity have made her work of the very highest quality.”
After graduation Olivia hopes to attend UW-Madison to study genetics and genomics because of her interest in genetic mutations that are linked to life-threatening diseases such as breast cancer. Her life’s goal is to be a part of the research and discovery of cures to life-threatening diseases.
Olivia’s teachers agree as to Olivia’s positive attitude, work ethic and willingness and desire to learn. One teacher stated, “Olivia is one of the most brilliant young people I’ve had the honor to work with.” Another commented on her personality, “Olivia is genuine, thoughtful and kind…willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.”
Olivia along with the other six area Good Citizens will be honored at the Good Citizens Reception on March 5 at the Hoard Museum in Fort Atkinson.
Area judges will have read their essays and selected one of the seven to represent the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter in the state contest in January.
