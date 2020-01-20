CAMBRIDGE — Olivia Williams, daughter of Greg and Dawn Williams of Cambridge, has been chosen the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter’s Good Citizen for 2020.
The seven participating schools in Jefferson County each selected their Good Citizens. Each then wrote an essay, all of which were judged by four non-DAR judges. Their essays, along with their academic, service and leadership records then were ranked by the judges.
Olivia achieved the overall highest rating. Her essay has been sent to Madison along with the other winners representing the 35 Wisconsin DAR chapters.
These again will be judged to select Wisconsin’s DAR Good Citizen of the Year.
Olivia ranks first in her class, has held many leadership positions throughout high school, has earned more than 200 volunteer hours for helping with different groups and activities, and has achieved the respect of her teachers and fellow students. Her goal is to study genetics and genomics because of her interest in genetic mutations and researching life-threatening diseases.
Olivia and the other six area Good Citizens along with their parents and school personnel will be honored at the Good Citizens reception on March 5 at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson where Olivia will read her essay on, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.”
