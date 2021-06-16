MADISON (AP) — Redistricting of local political boundary lines would be delayed a year or more under a bill up for an Assembly vote Wednesday backed by Republicans and local governments.
Under the proposal, county board and local aldermanic districts would remain the same next year rather than be redrawn based on the 2020 census, as current law requires.
The bill would not affect the timing of redistricting for congressional or legislative districts, which must be redrawn before the 2022 election.
Republican lawmakers and other backers of the measure say it’s innocuous and not designed to give anyone a partisan advantage. But Democrats and other critics say it would be unconstitutional and would disenfranchise voters in growing parts of the state that would be forced to hold local elections based on current, rather than updated, maps in 2022.
Democrats and other opponents argue that keeping the current maps in place for local elections runs the risk of being unconstitutional and violates the “one person, one vote” doctrine. Democrats, who have long railed against the maps Republicans drew in 2011, are pushing for redistricting this year to be done by an independent commission. Republicans don’t plan to give up their power to draw the maps.
Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz called the measure delaying local redistricting unnecessary and “probably unconstitutional.”
“Given where this came from, the distrust that exists and the games we saw in 2011, I don’t think anybody here thinks that’s a good idea,” Hintz said prior to the debate.
