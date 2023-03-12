Wisconsin Badgers to face Bradley in first round of NIT nateg Mar 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wisconsin's men's basketball team accepted a bid to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) and will face Bradley on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center.The Badgers (17-14) face a Braves (25-9) team which won the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title to qualify for the tournament. The game will be televised on ESPN.The winner faces either Liberty or Villanova in the second round of the 32-team event this weekend at a to be determined location.All Times EDTFirst RoundTuesday, March 14At Jersey Mike's ArenaPiscataway, N.J.Rutgers (19-14) vs. Hofstra (24-9), 7 p.m.At Beasley ColiseumPullman, Wash.Washington St. (17-16) vs. E. Washington (22-10), 11 p.m.At Memorial GymnasiumNashville, Tenn.Vanderbilt (20-14) vs. Yale (21-8), 9 p.m.At Kohl CenterMadison, Wis.Wisconsin (17-14) vs. Bradley (25-9), 9:30 p.m.At Crisler CenterAnn Arbor, Mich.Michigan (17-15) vs. Toledo (27-7), 7 p.m.At Liberty ArenaLynchburg, Va.Liberty (26-8) vs. Villanova (17-16), 8 p.m.At CU Events CenterBoulder, Colo.Colorado (17-16) vs. Seton Hall (17-15), 11 p.m.Wednesday, March 15At Littlejohn ColiseumClemson, S.C.Clemson (23-10) vs. Morehead St. (21-11), 7 p.m.At Beeghly CenterYoungstown, OhioOklahoma St. (18-15) vs. Youngstown St. (24-9), 7 p.m.At Matthew Knight ArenaEugene, Ore.Oregon (19-14) vs. UC Irvine (23-11), 11 p.m.At Bartow ArenaBirmingham, Ala.UAB (25-9) vs. Southern Miss. (25-7), 7:30 p.m.At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell CenterGainesville, Fla.Florida (16-16) vs. UCF (18-14), 7 p.m.At Fifth Third ArenaCincinnati, OhioCincinnati (21-12) vs. Virginia Tech (19-14), 9 p.m.At UNT ColiseumDenton, TexasNorth Texas (26-7) vs. Alcorn St. (18-13), 8 p.m.At The PitAlbuquerque, N.M.New Mexico (22-11) vs. Utah Valley St. (25-8), 10 p.m.At Leavey CenterSanta Clara, Calif.Sam Houston St. (25-7) vs. Santa Clara (23-9), 9 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fort Atkinson's Endl to prison for seventh OWI Whitewater police investigating newborn found dead in a field Saudi Arabia's golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets Lake Mills insurance agent Speth faces more child sex charges in Jefferson County Johnson Creek appoints new village fire chief Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-9
