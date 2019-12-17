UW all set for Baylor
Match times have been set for the NCAA volleyball national semifinals at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
The No. 4 seed University of Wisconsin (26-6) will face No. 1 Baylor (29-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m., with No. 3 Stanford (28-4) meeting No. 7 Minnesota (27-5) at 8:30 p.m. The matches will be televised on ESPN.
The winners will meet for the national championship Saturday at 6 p.m. That match will be on ESPN2.
Holloway cut from Team Canada
UW freshman Dylan Holloway was cut from making the 2019-20 World Junior Classic roster on Dec. 13.
Four of his Wisconsin teammates — Alex Turcotte, Cole Caufield, K’Andre Miller and Ty Emberson — are vying for roster spots with Team USA.
The U.S. is scheduled to play Canada on the tournament’s opening day, Dec. 26, in the Czech Republic. That UW foursome are currently competing in U.S. camp.
Ash signs with Texas
Former Wisconsin assistant football coach Chris Ash signed to be the defensive coordinator at Texas.
Ash built an 8-32 record as head coach at Rutgers, including a 3-26 mark in the conference Rutgers joined in 2014, two years before he was hired.
Ash coached the Badgers from 2010-12.
Taylor, Orr earn team MVPs
Junior running back Jonathan Taylor and senior linebacker Chris Orr were named University of Wisconsin football Jimmy Demetral Team MVPs on Friday at the team’s awards banquet.
Taylor, who won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top tailback, earned his second team MVP after winning it last year. Taylor rushed for 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, and added 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns led the Football Bowl Subdivision.
