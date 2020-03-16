Italy is being used as an “example” of what not to do during this COVID-19 pandemic, but taking the extra time to understand how the coronavirus spread in that country is vital to reducing its expansion here.
The northern industrial region of Italy known as Lombardy is suffering a shortage of beds in its ICUs and a shortage of ventilators in its hospitals, all in a region lauded for having quality health care.
On Monday, the Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science in Oxford, England, released a study comparing the response to the first case of COVID-19 in Lodi, Italy, compared to Bergomo, Italy. Bergamo is an hour north of Lodi and an hour northeast of Milan; Lodi is an hour southeast of Milan.
Both provinces had their first confirmed case of the virus on Feb. 23. Lodi went into lockdown and Bergomo tried to read and react to the situation. Lodi and Bergomo saw the number of cases rise similarly for two weeks when Bergomo’s numbers started increasing at a faster rate, while Lodi’s number of increased cases started slowing down.
South Korea and China also saw cases slow down when isolation was taken seriously.
All that is to say, the aggressive measures in Lodi to socially isolate have proven effective. So effective, that while most of Italy has been pointed to as an example of how not to handle the outbreak, Dallas County executives have pointed to Lodi as the model for preventing mass spread.
As cases of the virus are confirmed in neighboring counties to Jefferson County, these measures increase in relevance. Milwaukee County reported 13 positive cases, Fond du Lac County had 11 and Dane County added 10 cases of coronavirus out of the 72 cases in Wisconsin. There have been 47 positive cases.
“The number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has grown. This growth is not unexpected as more people are being tested,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. “But, through the combined efforts of all levels of government, first responders, the health-care community, and the efforts Wisconsinites are taking, we can slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The relevance of the Italian experience increases when the number of cases in Italy is displayed alongside U.S. cases. Starting when both countries reported 150 cases, the U.S. is rising at the same rate as Italy along a 12-day delay — the U.S. didn’t reach 150 reported cases until March 5, while Italy crossed that milestone on Feb. 23.
Now, the number of cases in the United States is doubling every three days.
If this continues without measures taken to avoid the disease such as self-quarantine, the U.S. health-care system will be tested as the Italian health-care system has been tested.
In Italy, according to Washington Post bureau chief Chico Harlan’s reporting on March 13, “Lombardy, home to Italy’s financial hub of Milan, boasts a health-care system as proficient as any in Western Europe. Its facilities have clung on through three weeks of galloping case growth by delaying surgeries, stopping HIV treatments, converting regular hospital space into COVID-19 units, and depending on exhausted doctors and nurses — some of whom are becoming sick themselves.”
Without taking both this threat and the lessons from Italy seriously, the spread isn’t far off for people in the United States.
The author, Jalen Knuteson, can be reached at jknuteson@dailyunion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.