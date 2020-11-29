MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin corn growers are expected to see record yields this year.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service forecast an average of 184 bushels of corn per acre.
That’s six bushels, or about 3 percent, higher than the previous record set in 2016 and almost 11 percent higher than what farmers saw last year.
Joe Lauer, an agronomy professor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, says farmers were grateful for more normal weather patterns this year after an extremely wet season in 2019.
Lauer said some southern parts of the state did feel the impact of the severe thunderstorms that swept through Iowa in August, while other areas experienced some drought conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.