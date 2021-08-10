MADISON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year.
Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump. His departure only makes it more difficult for Democrats to maintain their majority in the House in next year’s midterm election.
“The truth is I’ve run out of gas,” Kind said during a news conference in his hometown of La Crosse. Kind, a moderate, said he was part of a “dying breed” of pragmatic politicians who believed in bipartisanship and finding common ground. He said politics shouldn’t be a “constant combat sport” where the goal is to destroy those on the other side.
Kind, the longest-serving Democrat in Wisconsin’s delegation, won reelection in 2020 by less than 3 points. Trump carried the sprawling district that borders Minnesota by nearly 5 points. Kind was a top target for Republicans in 2022 as he faced a rematch with Derrick Van Orden.
“Today’s announcement is indicative of what I hear every day as I travel the 3rd District: Wisconsinites want a change,” Van Orden said in a statement.
Kind is among a fading variety of upper Midwestern Democrats representing vastly rural stretches that have swung Republican over the past decade.
Like fellow moderate Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos, of Moline, Illinois, Kind represents counties along the Mississippi River that were once reliably Democratic, as small, working-class manufacturing towns shifted toward Trump in 2016. Kind’s and Bustos’ districts are among seven in the country where voters split their vote in 2020, reelecting the Democratic House member and picking Trump.
Bustos also is not seeking reelection in 2022 after 10 years in the House.
Kind was first elected in 1996. His announcement that he’s not seeking a 14th term came one day before the U.S. Census Bureau was to release population data that will determine the lines of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts.
