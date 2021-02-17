MADISON (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday dramatically reshaped Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to upgrade the state’s antiquated unemployment claim technology, eliminating guaranteed funding for the project and absolving businesses and schools of liability for COVID-19 infections.
The governor in January called a special legislative session to pass a bill that would hand the DWD $5.3 million to renovate and modernize the claims system. The state budget Evers announced on Tuesday would provide the department with $79 million annually to fund the upgrades.
Republicans on the Legislature’s budget committee offered their own plan Wednesday.
They eliminated the guaranteed $5.3 million for upgrades and balked at the $79 million request in the budget.
Republicans also added civil liability exemptions for COVID-19 claims against businesses, government entities and schools — a provision sought by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business group and a key Republican donor.
