MADISON — Wisconsin health officials said Thursday they plan to launch a new online COVID-19 vaccine registry next month.
People will be able to log into the registry, determine if they’re eligible and schedule appointments for shots through their local health departments. The registry also will remind people about scheduling for a second dose and help people monitor for symptoms after getting vaccinated.
Ten local health departments will start testing the registry in their communities next week with a full launch slated for March 1. The state Department of Health Services said the registry will open to other vaccinators by April 1.
