MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and it will arrive in two payments a year apart, news that Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Tuesday was problematic.
The state was informed Monday of the split in payments, and the total it would receive. Evers and Baldwin asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday to reconsider breaking the funding into two.
“This will significantly reduce the funding that will be available for Wisconsin’s current pandemic response operations and to continue to meet immediate needs and restore economic well-being,” Baldwin and Evers wrote.
Evers has emphasized wanting to spend the money quickly to help those most hurt by the pandemic. He has cited that desire for speed in vetoing Republican-authored bills that dictated how the money would be spent. The governor has sole authority in deciding how to spend the money.
Republicans who control the Legislature have called on Evers to meet with them to discuss how the money should be spent. Rep. Mark Born, co-chairman of the Legislature’s budget committee, renewed that call on Tuesday.
“Regardless of the exact amount, there’s still a lot of federal money coming into this state,” he said. “Right now, that’s all within the governor’s decision making and we hope he will include us in that soon.”
Evers has announced generally how he wants to spend the money, while holding off on details pending federal guidance. The U.S. Treasury Department sent guidelines Monday about how the money can be spent and the application process for states to begin receiving the money.
The Congressional Research Office initially estimated that Wisconsin would receive $3.2 billion, but the Treasury Department now says the state will receive $2.5 billion.
