MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin remains a priority state for a Democratic group focused on redistricting that is backed by former President Barack Obama, even though Republicans can’t draw and enact whatever maps they want like they did 10 years ago.
Eric Holder, Obama’s former attorney general who has run the National Democratic Redistricting Committee since it was created in 2017, said in an interview Wednesday that he was “cautiously optimistic” that fair maps could be drawn in Wisconsin this year. But he said those maps would likely come from the result of lawsuits, not any compromise between the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
“The outlook for the possibility of fair maps is better in Wisconsin than it is in Texas,” Holder said. “But Wisconsin is still among the most gerrymandered, or (is) the most gerrymandered, state in the country. And that’s why it remains a state of primary interest.”
Wisconsin Republicans have insisted they will fairly redraw voting districts used for U.S. House and state legislative elections based on the latest U.S. census population figures that states will receive in August and September.
As the once-a-decade redistricting conflicts heat up in Wisconsin and across the country, Republicans and Democrats are wrestling with how far to press their advantages in a fight as consequential as any election. For Republicans, that means building on the success of 10 years ago — even as some population and political trends work against them. For Democrats, it’s a test of their commitment to the changes they’ve long argued are needed to create a level playing field.
