MADISON (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature said they plan to unveil a COVID-19 relief bill on Monday, the first day of the session, that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said lawmakers will pass later in the week.
The development came after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called on lawmakers to pass his coronavirus proposal before taking up any other legislation. What was included in the Republican bill, which Vos said had 44 provisions, was not immediately available.
Republicans and Evers have been unable to agree on a COVID-19 bill. But Evers urged fast action. His spokeswoman Britt Cudaback did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the Republican proposal.
Majority Republicans have shown little interest in accepting the Evers COVID-19 proposal, which he first floated two weeks ago and said includes only items that Republicans have agreed to. The Legislature has not voted on anything since April, when it passed the first COVID-19 response package.
