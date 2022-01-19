More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a rally ahead of a joint legislative committee hearing at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
MADISON — Wisconsin Supreme Court justices on Wednesday weighed which map they should order enacted to set political boundaries for the next decade in the battleground state, with competing partisan interests arguing why theirs was the best option.
The daylong hearing — an unprecedented amount of time for cases before the Supreme Court — put on display arguments from attorneys representing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the Republican-controlled Legislature, Democratic lawmakers and other interest groups.
Sam Hirsch, an attorney representing mathematicians, statisticians and computer scientists at the University of Wisconsin and Marquette University, pitched the maps they created as a nonpartisan alternative for the court to adopt.
“It’s the best thing for the state of Wisconsin and the people of Wisconsin and they will forever respect you for that decision,” Hirsch said.
The court was expected to issue a final decision within weeks to set the maps in time for candidates running for office this fall. There is also a federal lawsuit pending brought by Democrats that could be taken up after the Supreme Court issues its decision.
The state Supreme Court’s ruling will be limited.
The conservative-controlled court ruled 4-3 in November that it will adopt a “least change” approach and not make significant alterations to the current GOP-drawn maps enacted in 2011. That was a major win for Republicans, who drew the maps last time and have increased their majorities in the Legislature and Congress since.
The state court, like the U.S. Supreme Court, also ruled that it would not consider the partisan makeup of districts when drawing legislative maps, saying it has no standard to judge whether maps present an unfair partisan advantage.
The map submitted by Evers complies most closely with the criteria set out by the Supreme Court and complies with the federal Voting Rights Act, argued Wisconsin Department of Justice attorney Anthony Russomanno, who represents the governor.
The Legislature’s attorney, Taylor Meehan, said the governor’s legislative map and one submitted by a coalition of groups are unconstitutional because they move too many people to create more districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters.
