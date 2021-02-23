MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin will open four additional community vaccination clinics across the state, joining one already up and running in Janesville, amid a push to inoculate people for the coronavirus in underserved areas, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.
Evers also announced that 178 Walgreens locations across Wisconsin that are a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will receive twice as many vaccine doses this week as last. The allocation will increase to 35,350 this week. The program, like the community clinics, is designed to reach underserved communities.
The new community clinics will be in La Crosse, Racine and Marathon counties, with a fourth split between Douglas and Barron counties in northwest Wisconsin, the governor’s office announced. They are all expected to open within the next two months.
Clinic locations were based on population demographics, local health capacity, operations, and concentration of other vaccine providers, Evers’ office said. Eventually, 10 community clinics are planned for around the state. Everyone eligible for the vaccine, no matter where they live, will be able to schedule an appointment.
Currently, everyone over the age of 65 in Wisconsin is eligible to be vaccinated. Teachers are in the next priority group, which could become eligible as soon as next week.
The state is launching a vaccine registration website on Monday where people can sign up to get shots and find out where vaccinations are available.
