MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin veterans homes would have a $10 million emergency fund they could tap for future emergencies, like a pandemic or natural disaster, under a proposal approved Thursday by the Legislature’s budget committee.
The Republican-authored plan will be included in the state budget the full Legislature will consider this summer. It must also be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.
Republicans said the money would be available for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs to use at their discretion. The department is in charge of three veterans homes in the state that is home to about 1,000 people.
The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee approved the $10 million fund on a unanimous vote.
