Wisconsin’s 8th annual K9 Veterans Day celebration was held Sunday, March 13, honoring working and fallen K9s who protect and serve, and their handlers.
The program began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the K9 Veterans Memorial in McCoy Park in Fort Atkinson. Military historian Ron Werneth placed a wreath on the bronze statue inspired by the memory of K9 Seato and his handler, Marine Lance Corporal Terry Beck, who were killed in action in December 1967.
Following the wreath-laying, participants proceeded to the American Legion banquet hall to continue the program.
Veterans, K9 handlers, law enforcement, community representatives and other interested individuals gathered for the ceremony.
A special highlight of the day was the opportunity to honor Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K9 Riggs, who was shot in the line of duty, and his handler Deputy Terry Tifft. They received special recognition: large heart-shaped canine and human cookies, and a plaque commemorating the bravery of the K9 team were presented.
Attendees expressed their deep appreciation for K9 Riggs’ recovery and return to service.
A total of 30 fallen working K9s were recognized, with Veteran K9 Handler Rick Hong tolling an honor bell as the dogs’ pictures were displayed.
Later, Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath distributed large dog biscuits to 21 K9s in attendance. Human attendees were treated to Bon Ton Bakery’s specially decorated K9 Vet cookies. Water was donated by Abendroth Water Conditioning of Fort Atkinson.
The featured speaker was John Meeks, veteran K9 handler, Bronze Star recipient, and executive director of Chapter 3 of the U.S. War Dogs Association in Kokomo, Ind. Meeks presented a visual history of war dogs and spoke eloquently about the difference they made by saving the lives of military personnel.
Ron Werneth, acclaimed author and military historian, presented a display of military and law enforcement K9 artifacts.
Mabel Schumacher, K9 Veterans Day project coordinator, reported on the success of a 2021 fundraising campaign toward the Terry Beck Protective Services Scholarship. A total of $20,000 was raised by the Kennel Club and donated to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation.
With an application deadline of April 1, the scholarship now is open to Fort Atkinson High School seniors and alumni and Fort Atkinson residents who plan to enter the field of protective services as defined by the Madison Area Technical College program. Schumacher encouraged anyone interested in the scholarship to visit the Community Foundation website to apply.
At the end of the ceremony, Schumacher presented Sheriff Milbrath with a special cookie, thanking him for his continual support of the K9 Veterans Day effort in Wisconsin. Milbrath then presented Schumacher with a Jefferson County K9 Unit Merit Award for her work on behalf of working K9s.
The annual K9 Veterans Day ceremony was sponsored by The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, following a successful 2015 campaign to have March 13 proclaimed K9 Veterans Day by the Wisconsin Legislature. That proclamation designated March 13 as a day to remember and honor military working dogs, police dogs, customs dogs, search and rescue dogs, border patrol dogs, arson dogs and Secret Service dogs that help to protect and serve our nation.
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc. is a nonprofit organization of volunteers offering training classes, education and community service. For more information about the K9 Veterans Day, visit www.kcfadogs.org.
