NEW YORK (AP) — After a year where the pandemic nearly emptied movie theaters, Netflix dominated nominations to the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday, with David Fincher’s “Mank” leading film nominees with six nods and “The Crown” topping all television series.

Netflix, which topped all studios at the Globes last year, too, led with a commanding 42 nominations, with 22 coming in film categories and 20 in television. No other studio was close.

The day belonged to the streaming services. Disney+ (“The Mandalorian”) and HBO Max (“The Flight Attendant”) both notched their first Globe nominations. Amazon, with Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” about a meeting of four Black icons in 1964, and Steve McQueen’s film anthology “Small Axe,” landed 10 total nominations — a total matched by the Disney-owned Hulu, including nods for the Catherine the Great series “The Great.”

