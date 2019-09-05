Woman’s Club of Fort Atkinson will be kicking off their 2019-2020 year on Sept. 10 at 1:15 p.m. at The Hoard Historical Museum.
The presenter for the day will be Roger Timothy “Tim” Humphrey who opened Humphrey Floral and Gift in March of 1979 in the former Gambles Hardware building — it’s home for the past 40 years.
A graduate of UW-Oshkosh school of business, Tim decided to launch a floral and gift source in
Fort Atkinson after five years of retail floral training and experience in Oshkosh.
Tim, in partnership with his brother Earl and sister-in-law Mary, purchased the building leased by Humphrey Floral and Gift and the Adjacent Mode-O-Day building in 1984.
An extensive restoration and renovation project was begun with the assistance of a financial package available to Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce members in conjunction with four local financial institutions. In 2000, Humphrey Floral expanded into the adjacent space formerly occupied by Cindy B Fashions.
Tim has twice served as chairman of the Retail Division of the Chamber of Commerce, served on the Board of Directors, currently as a Chamber Ambassador, has served as chairman of the Commercial Revitalization Committee and volunteers on numerous other chamber projects.
Humphrey Floral and Gift is a full-service retail florist — providing fresh and silk floral bouquets for all occasions, green and blooming plants, cards and gifts for holidays and special occasions year round, Women’s apparel and fashion accessories, and fine wine and spirits.
All women of Fort Atkinson are encouraged to attend this event and consider becoming members. Woman’s Club of Fort Atkinson has existed since 1950. This is an opportunity for women to get together for an entertaining, educational presentation and to have a light tea and conversation following the program. Maria Shriver said that “When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands.” and Woman’s Club is the opportunity to make new friends.
