WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Federation of Women’s Clubs invites you to their fourth annual Green Bay Packers Tailgate Party fundraiser. Come join the fun on Thursday, Oct. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bassett House, 708 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Proceeds will go toward crucial renovations being made to Whitewater’s historic Bassett House.
Tickets are $25, although greater amounts as additional donations will be greatly appreciated. The event begins with a delicious tailgate lunch. There will be door prize giveaways, a drawing for two sets of 50-yard line Packers tickets for the Dec. 8 noon game against the Redskins, and an afternoon of table games. Come play bridge, Scrabble, mahjong, poker – or your other favorite table game.
Reservation deadline is Oct. 1, and space is limited to 40 reservations – so reserve early. Make checks out to the Whitewater Federation of Women’s Clubs or WFWC and mail them to Sue Stanley, 907 Acorn Ridge, Whitewater, WI 53190. Or you may call Sue Stanley at (262) 473-3016 for more information.
The drawing for the Packers tickets will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Bassett House, 708 W. Main Street, Whitewater. You do not have to be present to win. To buy raffle tickets, contact Joyce Follis at (262) 473-2360 or Kathy Schumacher at (262) 473-3351 or ask any member of the WFWC.
