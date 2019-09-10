Women’s club hosting Packer tailgate fundraiser The Whitewater Federation of Women’s Clubs invites you to our fourth annual Green Bay Packers Tailgate Party Fundraiser. Come join us on Thursday, Oct. 10 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bassett House, 708 W. Main Street, Whitewater. Proceeds will go toward crucial renovations being made to Whitewater’s historic Bassett House. Tickets are $25, although greater amounts as additional donations will be greatly appreciated. The event begins with a delicious tailgate lunch. We’ll then have door prize giveaways, a drawing for two sets of 50-yard line Packers tickets for the Dec. 8 noon game against the Redskins, and an afternoon of table games. Come join us for bridge, Scrabble, mahjong, poker – or your other favorite table game. Reservation deadline is Oct. 1, and we are limited to 40 reservations – so reserve early. Make checks out to the Whitewater Federation of Women’s Clubs or WFWC and mail them to Sue Stanley, 907 Acorn Ridge, Whitewater, WI 53190. Or you may call Sue Stanley at (262) 473-3016 for more information. The drawing for the Packer tickets will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 1p.m. at the Bassett House, 708 W. Main Street, Whitewater. You do not have to be present to win. To buy raffle tickets, contact Joyce Follis at (262) 473-2360 or Kathy Schumacher at (262) 473-3351 or ask any member of the WFWC.