Working for Whitewater's Wellness
Buy Now

Working for Whitewater’s Wellness is a local non-profit that guides and supports initiatives that promote health and well being. From left to right: Patty Stritesky, Jen Kaina, Traci Wilson, Ilse Fritz, Eve Klawitter, Lorelei Bowen and Holli Wilke.

Working for Whitewater’s Wellness is providing question, persuade, and refer training for groups and organizations in the Whitewater community in partnership with Walworth County Health and Human Services.

Walworth County HHS will be providing free question, persuade and refer (QPR) training to anyone in the county. Working for Whitewater’s Wellness (W3) can provide financial help to groups or organizations in the Whitewater area to incentive participation including food, childcare, transportation or assistance with other program costs.

Load comments