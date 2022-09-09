Working for Whitewater’s Wellness is a local non-profit that guides and supports initiatives that promote health and well being. From left to right: Patty Stritesky, Jen Kaina, Traci Wilson, Ilse Fritz, Eve Klawitter, Lorelei Bowen and Holli Wilke.
Working for Whitewater’s Wellness is providing question, persuade, and refer training for groups and organizations in the Whitewater community in partnership with Walworth County Health and Human Services.
Walworth County HHS will be providing free question, persuade and refer (QPR) training to anyone in the county. Working for Whitewater’s Wellness (W3) can provide financial help to groups or organizations in the Whitewater area to incentive participation including food, childcare, transportation or assistance with other program costs.
Question, persuade and refer are three steps used to help save a life from suicide. Just like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis. As a QPR trained gatekeeper people will learn how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, know how to offer hope, and know how to save a life, stated by Working for Whitewater’s Wellness.
This collaboration stemmed from a subgroup of W3, The Healthy Minds workgroup. The Healthy Minds workgroup is a group of mental health advocates in the Whitewater community that work to end stigma around mental health and increase awareness on the importance of mental health and well-being. One of the goals of the Healthy Minds workgroup was to establish regular suicide prevention training opportunities, stated by W3.
