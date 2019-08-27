SULLIVAN — The Labor Day weekend forecast for the Sullivan/Rome area calls for zombies. Specifically, zombie vehicles.
A classic highlight of the summer in the 1970s and ‘80s reincarnated a little over a decade ago for a new generation, the Rome-Sullivan “World’s Greatest Junk Parade” will rise again on Sunday, Sept. 1.
The parade, which draws crowds from all over the region, famously features hunks of junk — mountainous masses of rusty rigs, tied-together gear and backfiring beaters.
This marks the third year a citizen group, the Rome- Sullivan Community Connect, has sponsored the reincarnated parade and other activities which will follow at the Sullivan Village Park.
The main event of the day will be the parade, which will start in downtown Rome at 11 a.m. Sunday. From there, it will meander at approximately walking speed along County Highway F to Sullivan.
Occasionally shedding vehicles along the way due to mechanical problems, the parade will travel to Sullivan’s Village/Veterans Park, with an estimated arrival time between noon and 1 p.m.
A number of family-friendly activities have been set after the parade, with music, a strolling magician, balloons, a magic show and prizes.
The World’s Greatest (and quite possibly the world’s only) Junk Parade got its start in 1976. According to community lore, the idea originated with two buddy entrepreneurs, Udo Fuchs and Al Luebke, proprietors of the uniquely named business U.W.A.N.G. (which stood for Useless, Worthless and Absolutely No Good).
The tale is told that the pair was relaxing with a frothy beverage (or several) when they came up with the idea of jumping a car, Evel Knievel-style, over open water at Rome Pond.
“Well, of course, word travels fast in small towns like Rome and Sullivan, and pretty soon, side bets as to whether Udo could make the jump over water were started, and additional sideshow activities were born,” reads a history prepared for the 2010 junk parade.
“A common thought was, if Udo plans to jump his old junker car over water, why don’t we usher him down to Rome with all our accompanying junk in a parade?”
The history goes on to relate that the car-jump idea provided a lot of fun all right, but Udo fell about 60 feet short of making his goal, instead plunging into the pond after a 10-foot jump.
But out of those crazy shenanigans was born a community tradition. In successive years, the junk parade returned, with even more participants trying to outdo each other in terms of pulling together the junkiest entry.
Junk cars were joined by rundown and rusty manure spreaders, washed-up boats, half-bike/half-car amalgamations and more, adorned with whatever decorations entrants could find in their attics, garages and back lots.
Other highlights have included Christmas lights, moth-eaten racks of antlers, long underwear from a bygone era, and more toilet seats than you can blink an eye at.
In 2008, the junk parade saw its modern revival. For some time, the event was sponsored by the Sullivan Chamber of Commerce. Three years ago, as the tradition threatened to fold, the current community group took over.
The event has drawn immense crowds, coming from way beyond the local community. Folks from rural Jefferson County are joined by visitors from the Greater Milwaukee area and beyond, lining the streets in Rome and in Sullivan, and spotting the roadside along the parade route.
In past years, the event has brought 5,000 to 10,000 visitors to the tiny Jefferson county communities.
Many times, the event has taken place on Labor Day, but recently it was moved to the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.
Ahead of Sunday’s parade, entries will line up at the Rome Fire Department Park and parade down County Highway P in Rome, taking a left onto Main Street and continuing as the street becomes Highway F all the way into Sullivan.
In the Sullivan village center, then, the parade will turn onto Grove Street and take a right onto Bakertown Road, ending at Sullivan Veterans Park, located at 408 Grove St.
Floats will be available for viewing following the parade at the park and at the adjacent Sullivan Elementary School.
During and after the parade, the park will be set up as a family picnic area, with food trucks available. People also are encouraged to bring their picnic baskets and make a day of it.
The pavilion in the park will be open, with accessible restrooms, and motorcycle and handicap parking.
The affected roads will close at 10:30 a.m., so it is recommended that parade-viewers get to their spots by 10 a.m.
As generally has been the case with such a laid-back parade, most entries register at the last minute and coordinators have no clear idea of how many units the parade will have.
Corrine Dockter, secretary/treasurer of the Rome/Sullivan Community Connect” organization, said that all of the bars in the area will have entertainment and food specials on the day of the event.
For family fun, people can stop at Village Park in Sullivan after the parade.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the park after the parade. The local fire departments and emergency services will have vehicles on display for the public to tour.
The featured music at the park, starting at 1 p.m., will be the Gaelic band “The Garlic Mustard Pickers.”
Also at 1 p.m., a roaming magician will entertain youngsters with tricks and balloons.
At 2 p.m., a formal magic show will take place, featuring “Great Scott, It Must Be Magic!”
At 3 p.m., organizers will announce the parade winners in two categories, business and open.
That’s also when the prize drawing for the raffle will be held. Raffle tickets, costing $5 each or five for $20, will be available ahead of time at the Sullivan Saloon, In Good Spirits, and Pour Man’s Pub, or on the day of the parade at a booth at the Sullivan park.
T-shirts commemorating the unique parade currently are available at Gaugert’s Mobil Station in Sullivan and also will be available at the park on the day of the event.
All proceeds of the parade go back into the local community, Dockter said. The sponsoring organization has continued the tradition of supporting the Rome and Sullivan fire departments, the Rome Food Pantry, Sullivan Elementary School and additional charities as funds allow.
“We hope to see a good turnout in terms of floats, and we hope to see everyone come out for the parade so we can carry on this unique tradition,” Dockter said.
More information is available at the event webpage, www.junkparade.com and at its Facebook page and event page, “World’s Greatest Junk Parade.” Questions about the event may be directed to Cindy Lapham through the Facebook page.
