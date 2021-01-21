EDGERTON — Jefferson rattled off three straight pins early on in their Rock Valley Conference wrestling dual with Edgerton, but the Tide eventually pulled away to earn a 45-30 win Thursday at Edgerton High School.

Down 12-0, Aaron Heine got the Eagles on the board with a pin (0:34) at 182 pounds. Jefferson tied it at 12-12 after Brady Lehman pinned his opponent 14 seconds into the 195-bout. 

Haden Dempsey also earned a first period pin (1:50) at 220 pounds for Jefferson — making it 18-12.  The Eagles' other 12 points on the night came from forfeits. 

EDGERTON 45, JEFFERSON 30

160--Beau Allison (E) pinned Jose Vasquez, 4:39. 170--Ethan Stengel (E) pinned Gareth Whitstone, 1:30. 182--Aaron Heine (J) pinned Gage Farrington, 0:34. 195--Brady Lehman (J) pinned David Wienke, 0:14. 220--Haden Dempsey (J) pinned Charlie Hayek, 1:50. 285--Jacob Wienke (E) pinned Noah Schultz, 1:49. 106--Logan Merz (J) by forf. 113--Logan Merz (J) by forf. 120--Nick Dillman (E) dec. Devan Redenius, 5-1. 126--Sawyer Strouse (E) pinned Ryan Haffelder, 1:04. 132--Double Forfeit. 138--Braden Troeger (E) by forf. 145--Quinn Kotnour (E) by forf. 152--Damien Johnson (E) by forf.

