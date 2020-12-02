Fort Atkinson
Last season’s recap: The Blackhawks went 14-4 last season and placed second at a WIAA Division 1 sectional, only placing behind Stoughton — the eventual team state champions in Division 1. Fort Atkinson advanced eight individual wrestlers to the sectional meet and had state qualifiers last season in Mika Gutoski and Thomas Witkins.
Coach’s resume: Ryan Gerber enters his 10th season as head coach and his 17th overall with the Blackhawks this year. Gerber has helped Fort Atkinson to an 87-62 record while at the helm.
Top returners: Witkins returns as a two-time state qualifier for the Blackhawks. The senior finished sixth at the state meet last year at 182 pounds and comes into his final season with 92 career wins.
Fellow senior Jacob Horvatin has earned 70 wins in his first three seasons and is a two-time sectional qualifier. Sophomore Aiden Worden comes off a freshman season that saw him qualify for sectionals, win 31 matches and collect 100 takedowns.
Departing players: The Blackhawks lose six letter winners from last year’s team, including Gutoski — who is now a football player at UW-Whitewater.
“We will be looking for a variety of wrestlers to pick up the production to make up for lost points,” Gerber said.
Season thoughts: “We have a lot to be excited about with the talent coming back,” Gerber said. “We’ll lean on the experience that guys gained last year and look to Thomas Witkins, Jacob Horvatin and Aiden Worden to lead the way.”
Lakeside Lutheran
Last season’s recap: The Warriors placed 10th at the Capitol North Conference meet last season and finished seventh at a WIAA Division 2 regional last year behind Riley Schmidt’s third-place finish.
Coach’s resume: Clayton Grow enters his first season as the head coach for Lakeside Lutheran.
Top returners: Schmidt had the Warriors’ best finish last season as a junior at regionals and comes into his final season as one of Lakeside’s top wrestlers.
“Riley is very serious about wrestling,” Grow said. “He’s very strong for a 132/138 wrestler. He likes getting other kids excited about the sport.”
Senior Austin Haley was selected to the Capitol North’s second-team last season at 195 pounds. Like Schmidt, Haley enters his final season as one of Lakeside’s top wrestlers.
“Austin is a great teammate, always helping guys in the wrestling room,” Grow said. “He has very strong legs, can be a freight train from the neutral.”
Departing players: Lakeside Lutheran loses four seniors from last year’s team. Grow is hoping that Schmidt, Haley, Ethan Lozano and Dane McIlvain can make up for the lost production.
Season thoughts: “Our seniors this year helped lead the team already last year, so our leadership will be even stronger,” Grow said. “Most of our first-year guys last year had no grade-school wrestling experience coming in, so their potential for growth is tremendous.
“We hope to build on last year’s infusion of freshmen even during this strange season. Success this year will be based on how well we practice in the wrestling room and if we can maintain a positive attitude despite the shortage of matches.”
Lake Mills
Last season’s recap: The L-Cats qualified two wrestlers to a WIAA Division 2 sectional and ended the season with a 9-3 record. Lake Mills also took sixth place at the Capitol North Conference meet.
Coach’s resume: Tim Braund has helped the L-Cats to a 10-14 recrod his first two seasons as he enters year three.
Top returners: Charlie Cassady, Ben Buchholtz and Caleb Quest return to the Lake Mills lineup all with sectional experience under their belt. Buccholtz earned second-team conference honors last year as a freshman, advancing to sectionals and finishing the season with a 16-9 record at 152 pounds. Cassady qualified for the sectional meet last year at 170 pounds.
Braund described the group as hardworking, dedicated and fun-loving.
Departing players: Lake Mills loses just one wrestler from last year’s 9-3 team.
Season thoughts: “It’s a small, hardworking group of kids willing to do whatever I ask of them,” Braund said. “This will be a season none of us have ever seen, but we’re still excited to see what this group of kids will do on the mats.”
Cambridge
Last season’s recap: The Blue Jays went 1-6, had one individual conference champion and advanced two wrestlers to a WIAA Division 3 sectional.
Coach’s resume: For the 14th season, Peter Moe will be the head coach of Cambridge.
Top returners: Senior Jacob Moody was a sectional-qualifier last season for the Blue Jays. Last year, Aevri Ciha placed second at the girls challenge series final and ranked No. 3 at 132 pounds in the girls rankings.
Poe noted both Moody and Ciha’s leadership and work ethic.
Departing players: Cambridge loses two seniors, including Aiden Ciha — who was a first-team Capitol South wrestler last season.
Season thoughts: “It’s going to be an interesting year,” Moe said. “The main theme will be safety and flexibility. I am glad we can have wrestling for the kids and provide them something to be a part of and continue to wrestle and do something they love to do in any capacity this season.”
Jefferson
Last season’s recap: The Eagles finished 8-8 in duals last year and picked up tournament wins at the Johnson Creek Classic and the Lakeside Lutheran duals. Jefferson placed third at a WIAA Division 2 regional. Five wrestlers qualified for sectionals and the Eagles sent Dean Neff and Aaron Heine to the Division 2 state tournament.
Coach’s resume: Devin Webber enters his fifth season as the co-head coach of Jefferson. Webber has helped the Eagles to a 41-33 record the last four seasons. Webber will co-head coach with EJ Pilarski.
Top returners: Heine was a state qualifier last season at 182 pounds and finished the year with a 41-9 record. Heine won his opening-round bout at state.
“He brings a calming presence and leadership to a young team,” Webber said. “Aaron continued to make strides last year...It will be interesting to see where he ends his season this year.”
Ethan Dieckman and Brady Lehman were both sectional qualifiers last season for the Eagles. Dieckman finished 25-9 on the year.
“Ethan continues to show great improvement each season and we are excited to see with some improved consistency where that takes him in the 2021 season,” Webber said.
Lehman — who went 22-8 last year — brings exceptional athleticism to the upper-weight classes, according to Webber.
“He continues to add to his repertoire on the mat and projects to have an outstanding season in 2021,” Webber said.
Cole Witucki had his season cut short by an injury last year, but was still able to compile a 16-7 record.
“He brings energy to the team, often serving as a spark for rallies in dual meets last season,” Webber said. “Getting Cole back from injury will be a huge positive for the team in 2021.”
Departing players: Neff — who earned a third-place finish at the state meet last season at 160 pounds — is the Eagles’ biggest loss this year.
“Dean Neff is someone that one person cannot replace,” Webber said. “We will look to have a group of former JV wrestlers as freshmen step up this year to fill the major void that comes with a wrestler of Dean’s caliber graduating. Wrestling like Ryan Haffelder, Jeran Redenius, Jose Vasquez and Julian Meyers will be looked at to continue to improve and contribute this season.”
Season thoughts: “This year’s Jefferson wrestling team is a resilient group of individuals with strong leadership that I know will keep a positive attitude when dealing with the challenges of COVID-19,” Webber said.
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: The Whippets went 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Rock Valley Conference. As a sophomore, Carter Friend advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state meet competing at 152 pounds.
Coach’s resume: John Schimming will be coaching the Whippets for the 15th season in 2020-2021.
Top returners: Friend made his first state tournament last season, but was defeated in his opener to finish the year with a 35-12 record. David Cushman — a senior — took fourth at the sectional meet last year and won a conference championship in 2019.
Departing players: Whitewater graduates six seniors from last season’s team, but Schimming is optimistic about the returning core.
“We have a handful of student-athletes returning who are biting at the bit to get back into competition,” Schimming said. “The entire team is a hard-working group who really are a joy to coach as they listen well and want to learn every day.”
Season thoughts: “This season is going to be very fluid with the uncertainties every day. We are grateful to have the opportunity to compete,” Schimming said.
“Every time our student-athletes step on the mat to compete this year I will be happy for them as our students need this regularity in their life. It is unfortunate that they are missing out on some annual tournaments that we go to but the overall goal is to show growth every week and in the end, have an opportunity to participate in a state-sponsored championship.”
Johnson Creek
Last season’s recap: The Bluejays qualified three wrestlers to a WIAA Division 3 sectional and senior Mateah Roehl won a state title at 120 pounds at the 5th Annual Wisconsin High School Girls Championships last season. Johnson Creek finished third in the Trailways South last year with a 4-2 record.
Coach’s resume: John Burke enters his first season with the Bluejays.
Top returners: The Bluejays return just one sectional-qualifying wrestler from last year’s team. As a junior, Leo Sabala qualified for sectionals at 195 pounds. He was eliminated in the sectional quarterfinals to end his season.
Departing players: The biggest loss for the Bluejays will be Lukas David — who ended his career with two-straight state tournament appearances. Last season he did it at 220 pounds. David went 36-7 last season and joined the 100-win club at Johnson Creek.
Isaiah Wollet is another sectional-qualifying wrestler Johnson Creek will be without this season. He ended the year 30-8 in 2019-2020 . Between David and Wollet, the Bluejays have 66 wins to make up for.
