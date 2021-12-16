ROSENDALE — Jefferson’s wrestlers finished 0-3 at the Laconia Quadrangular on Thursday.

The Eagles lost to Markesan 42-39, Laconia 54-30 and Campbellsport 72-12.

“Ethan Dieckman (170) had a pin in a dominant win over Markesan and finished 3-0,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said.

“Sofia Brynman-Metcalf (126) won via decision in a back in forth match (against Markesan) that again had the crowd roaring. She had a fantastic back and forth match in which she ultimately came from behind by two to pin her (Laconia) opponent. When she is moving on bottom she is dangerous and proved that again tonight.

Beau Dieckman won by fall at 160 in Jefferson’s loss to Campbellsport.

“(Campbellsport) came out and really were the aggressor up until the final match wrestled where at 160 Beau Dieckman turned the tide with a cow catcher and pin that set the crowd wild,” Weber said. “After that his brother took a forfeit at 170 to end the dual.

“We had some learning experiences tonight whether it be a 3/4 nelson or keeping our elbows in on our feet among other things there were plenty of coachable points to address in practice tomorrow and next week prior to our next varsity competition at Mid-States (in Whitewater).”

MARSHALL 42,

LAKE MILLS 24

LAKE MILLS — Marshall won all four matches wrestled in a 42-24 victory over Lake Mills on Thursday.

The L-Cats won four matches by forfeit. They compete next at the Mid-States Classic.

MARSHALL 42, LAKE MILLS 24

106 — Double Forfeit

113 — Ethan Evenson (LM) received forfeit

120 — Tucker Cobb (M) received forfeit

126 — Tyler Petersen (M) pinned Charlie Ripp (LM) at 1:49

132 — Drew Johnson (M) received forfeit

138 — Kody Finke (M) received forfeit

145 — Kasey Finke (M) over Juan Hildago Dumandz (LM) at 2:05

152 — Eddy Eveland (LM) received forfeit

160 — Nathan Hahn (LM) received forfeit

170 — Cooper Murphy (LM) received forfeit

182 — Turner Cobb (M) pinned Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) at 1:24

195 — Double Forfeit

220 — Grant Chadwick (M) pinned Gibson Hale (LM) at 0:25

285 — Double Forfeit

CAMBRIDGE 36,

PARDEEVILLE 18

CAMBRIDGE — Three pins and three forfeits earned Cambridge’s wrestlers a 36-18 victory over Pardeeville on Thursday.

Aiden Sperle won by fall at 170 pounds, as did Gunnar Sperle at 195 and Jamayne Flom-Pressley at 220.

CAMBRIDGE 36, PARDEEVILLE 18

106 — Clayton Stenjem (C) received forfeit

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Double Forfeit

126 — Jackson Preston (P) pinned Tyce Bettenhausen (C) at 1:13

132 — Aevri Ciha (C) received forfeit

138 — Double Forfeit

145 — Double Forfeit

152 — William Becker (P) pinned Ivan Sopkovich (C) at 0:39

160 — Landon Wolff (P) pinned Joe Downing (C) at 5:01

170 — Aiden Sperle (C) pinned Eyob Smith (P) at 0:54

182 — Maverick Slaven (C) received forfeit

195 — Gunnar Sperle (C) pinned Hunter McGuire (P) at 1:35

220 — Jamayne Flom-Pressley (C) pinned Jake Gunderson (P) at 3:06; 285 — Double Forfeit

Recommended for you

Load comments