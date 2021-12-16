ROSENDALE — Jefferson’s wrestlers finished 0-3 at the Laconia Quadrangular on Thursday.
The Eagles lost to Markesan 42-39, Laconia 54-30 and Campbellsport 72-12.
“Ethan Dieckman (170) had a pin in a dominant win over Markesan and finished 3-0,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said.
“Sofia Brynman-Metcalf (126) won via decision in a back in forth match (against Markesan) that again had the crowd roaring. She had a fantastic back and forth match in which she ultimately came from behind by two to pin her (Laconia) opponent. When she is moving on bottom she is dangerous and proved that again tonight.
Beau Dieckman won by fall at 160 in Jefferson’s loss to Campbellsport.
“(Campbellsport) came out and really were the aggressor up until the final match wrestled where at 160 Beau Dieckman turned the tide with a cow catcher and pin that set the crowd wild,” Weber said. “After that his brother took a forfeit at 170 to end the dual.
“We had some learning experiences tonight whether it be a 3/4 nelson or keeping our elbows in on our feet among other things there were plenty of coachable points to address in practice tomorrow and next week prior to our next varsity competition at Mid-States (in Whitewater).”
MARSHALL 42,
LAKE MILLS 24
LAKE MILLS — Marshall won all four matches wrestled in a 42-24 victory over Lake Mills on Thursday.
The L-Cats won four matches by forfeit. They compete next at the Mid-States Classic.
MARSHALL 42, LAKE MILLS 24
106 — Double Forfeit
113 — Ethan Evenson (LM) received forfeit
120 — Tucker Cobb (M) received forfeit
126 — Tyler Petersen (M) pinned Charlie Ripp (LM) at 1:49
132 — Drew Johnson (M) received forfeit
138 — Kody Finke (M) received forfeit
145 — Kasey Finke (M) over Juan Hildago Dumandz (LM) at 2:05
152 — Eddy Eveland (LM) received forfeit
160 — Nathan Hahn (LM) received forfeit
170 — Cooper Murphy (LM) received forfeit
182 — Turner Cobb (M) pinned Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) at 1:24
195 — Double Forfeit
220 — Grant Chadwick (M) pinned Gibson Hale (LM) at 0:25
285 — Double Forfeit
CAMBRIDGE 36,
PARDEEVILLE 18
CAMBRIDGE — Three pins and three forfeits earned Cambridge’s wrestlers a 36-18 victory over Pardeeville on Thursday.
Aiden Sperle won by fall at 170 pounds, as did Gunnar Sperle at 195 and Jamayne Flom-Pressley at 220.
CAMBRIDGE 36, PARDEEVILLE 18
106 — Clayton Stenjem (C) received forfeit
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Double Forfeit
126 — Jackson Preston (P) pinned Tyce Bettenhausen (C) at 1:13
132 — Aevri Ciha (C) received forfeit
138 — Double Forfeit
145 — Double Forfeit
152 — William Becker (P) pinned Ivan Sopkovich (C) at 0:39
160 — Landon Wolff (P) pinned Joe Downing (C) at 5:01
170 — Aiden Sperle (C) pinned Eyob Smith (P) at 0:54
182 — Maverick Slaven (C) received forfeit
195 — Gunnar Sperle (C) pinned Hunter McGuire (P) at 1:35
220 — Jamayne Flom-Pressley (C) pinned Jake Gunderson (P) at 3:06; 285 — Double Forfeit
