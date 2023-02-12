HORICON — Clayton Stenjem's first place finish at 113 pounds led Cambridge to a fourth place finish with 155 points at the WIAA Division 3 Horicon super regional on Saturday.

Stenjem (37-12) pinned Living Word Lutheran's Dominick Wilder at 3 minutes, 19 seconds of the semifinals, then scored a 6-1 decision over Horicon's Dominic Wenninger (32-17) in the title match.

