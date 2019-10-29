JEFFERSON — The following is a look at the programming at the Jefferson Public Library.
Youth programming
Storytime, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts, and more.
This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
Cursive Writing, Thursday, Nov. 7, 4 to 4:45 p.m.
This workshop will give children ages 8 and older the opportunity to read and write in cursive.
Adult programming
WWI Beyond the Trenches: Stories from the Front-Nov. 1-15.
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s WWI Beyond the Trenches: Stories from the Front traveling exhibit marks the centennial of the First World War. More than 122,000 Wisconsin men and women served on land, sea, and in the air during World War I.
This traveling exhibit features an up close and personal look at the Great War through the eyes of Wisconsin veterans. The exhibit will be open for viewing during regular library hours in the library meeting room.
Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is free and open to the public.
Library receives award
The Jefferson Public Library recently received the NNLM All of Us Consumer Health Collection Award from the National Network of Libraries of Medicine (NNLM) Greater Midwest Region (GMR), for $1,000.
This award resulted in 58 new titles added to the Library’s collection on multiple health topics.
Users are invited to view and borrow from the collection available on Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.