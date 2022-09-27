The 2022 midterms are less than two months away and democracy itself is on the line. It may be our last chance to save democracy from the rise of right-wing authoritarianism.

Winning means doing everything possible to keep far-right populists from reaching the House, Senate and governors’ mansions, and electing secretaries of state and attorneys general throughout the country who are committed to democracy. It also requires that Democratic candidates listen to the demands of young voters and inspire greater numbers to vote than ever before.

